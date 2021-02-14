True love is found in routine demands

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, thinking of Chaucer, who linked love with Valentine’s Day and said that on this special day, real love should be shown and proclaimed.
For we know that true lovers normally keep their love a secret.
Secret lovers require long periods of privacy and discretion because their passion, so deep, exciting, and thrilling to each other, is incomprehensible to everyone else — an amazing wonderment and mystery — especially to their own children.
No child can imagine the spark or circumstances that would kindle romantic fire between one’s parents. True love between seemingly different adults, two busy people who never seem to rest or even at times talk to each other, is to an observing child a deep mystery, like algebra.
I use to wonder about my parents — a farm boy and a city girl, their desire for each other seemed so improbable and private and unlikely, like love between sea turtles.
But children of lovers, by decree of nature, become chaperones at their parents middle age dance, requiring them to create more disguises or fronts — including the cleverest disguise of all — indifference. Holding hands and gushing declarations of love is merely courtship. True love is found and thrives among job demands, paying bills, buying groceries, cooking, car repair, all acts of affection a child does not understand. It’s love, nonetheless.
It’s the purpose of true lovers to keep their secret, their magic, for they know that full public disclosure would diminish it’s force and would never be completely understood. That’s one reason it’s magical.
Telling the world about your love is a doomed endeavor, entertaining for the world but frustrating for you. You embrace your wife and you hear your teenage children snicker. To them, love between the aged is hilarious.
Love is a driving force in our lives, yet only stories and songs tell the truth about it.
Magazines, TV, and printed media are useless on the subject, giving us Victorian wedding announcements, syrupy advice columns, the knotted illicit affairs of celebrities and their self-centered confessions, shallow cultural pieces about sexuality and the family, the same old dribble — entertaining, like popping bubble wrap — but nothing sharp, first-hand, nothing as authentic as Hank Williams, the Everly Brothers, Erma Bombeck, Bobbie Ann Mason or other people who know how to tell a story.
Romance begins with conversation — therefore smart women have always appealed to me. I fell in love with a woman who taught children and took great pride in her work and who for me was a light shining through the grey murk of the ordinary. My love for Louise sprang out of admiration for her bravery (try teaching in a public school) and kindness. I could never have ventured down the road she walked. I could never patiently teach a dirty bleary-eyed child who each morning stumbled into class from a home of crack-addicts nor could I refrain from hurling a complaining “helicopter” parent out the nearest window. I’ve little kindness, and in all my blood tests over the years they’ve never found even a chemical trace of patience.
True love is stronger than greed and overcomes the force of inertia — it can launch us from a couch and send us to the gym, lead us to arugula salads, cause complete wardrobe changes, light the fire of curiosity, and guide us on lifelong adventures against enormous odds.
People in love triumph over the natural laws of emotional decay. Their secret is to forgive each other every night and start over fresh in the morning. Happy Valentine’s Day.