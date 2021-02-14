True love is found in routine demands

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s the purpose of true lovers to keep their secret, their magic, for they know that full public disclosure would diminish it’s force and would never be completely understood. That’s one reason it’s magical.

Telling the world about your love is a doomed endeavor, entertaining for the world but frustrating for you. You embrace your wife and you hear your teenage children snicker. To them, love between the aged is hilarious.

Love is a driving force in our lives, yet only stories and songs tell the truth about it.

Magazines, TV, and printed media are useless on the subject, giving us Victorian wedding announcements, syrupy advice columns, the knotted illicit affairs of celebrities and their self-centered confessions, shallow cultural pieces about sexuality and the family, the same old dribble — entertaining, like popping bubble wrap — but nothing sharp, first-hand, nothing as authentic as Hank Williams, the Everly Brothers, Erma Bombeck, Bobbie Ann Mason or other people who know how to tell a story.