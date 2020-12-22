Truck driver airlifted from crash involving four tractor-trailers

A crash involving four tractor-trailers resulted in one man being airlifted from the scene and the traffic backups caused wrecks in Catawba County.

Trooper C.B. Saunders said the first wreck happened just after 11 a.m. near the weigh station in the eastbound lane of Interstate 40.

He said tractor-trailers were lined up in the lane to go into the weigh station and when that was full, others stopped to wait to get into the weigh station. A truck, driven by Christopher Cornelison of China Grove, struck the rear of a flatbed tractor-trailer which was pushed into a third truck. The third truck then struck the rear of a fourth truck.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cornelison was pinned in the truck and was extricated by members of the Iredell County Rescue Squad, Iredell EMS and firefighters from West Iredell Fire Department. Monticello and Catawba fire departments also responded to the scene.

A helicopter from Carolinas Medical Center landed on the interstate and transported Cornelison to CMC-Main.

Saunders said none of the other drivers received serious injuries.

The crash closed Interstate 40 east and ultimately the westbound lanes as well for about three hours, Saunders said.

At least one other wreck involving tractor-trailers was reported near the Iredell-Catawba line.