Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A community within a community is how the Rev. David Smalls describes Zion Wesley AME Zion church in Troutman.

On Sunday, the church’s place within the community and its history was recognized by the town of Troutman with a proclamation acknowledging its significance as a historical landmark.

Troutman Mayor Teross Young presented the proclamation to Smalls at a service recognizing the church’s 145th anniversary.

“I am glad to be here,” Young said after the morning worship service concluded. “This house is not unfamiliar to me,” he said remembering times he spent attending services and singing in the church choir.

Felina Harris, who serves on the Troutman Town Council, also attended the church service to witness the presentation of the proclamation, which was signed by Young and all of the town council members.

Zion Wesley traces its roots back to 1878 when the families of Douglas Young and Robert White organized the church in the Old Rock Hill section of East Monbo Road. The first church was built that year under presiding Prelate Bishop J.W. Hood.

The church was rebuilt at its present location on Zion Wesley Road off Talley Street in Troutman in 1919. A parsonage was added in 1960. In 1969 brick was added to the church’s exterior and the fellowship hall was completed.

Smalls, who has been the pastor at Zion Wesley since 2018, joins a long list of ministers who have served the church. Zion Wesley was part of the Statesville Circuit until 1911 when it joined the Salisbury District.

The presiding elder from that district, the Rev. Dr. Grant Harrison Jr., joined the congregation Sunday to deliver the sermon.

The proclamation was read by Young and presented to Smalls, Harrison and the trustee board chairman, James Thomas. Then, Charlene Smalls lit a candle in observance of the church anniversary.

David Smalls said Zion Wesley takes its history and place in the Troutman community seriously and strives to be a vital part of the town and the area. “I believe a church is a community within a community and we need to help wherever we can,” he said.

The credit for that community feel, Smalls said, goes to the members. “This is just an edifice,” he said. “We are the church.”

Smalls said he was proud of the church’s designation as a historical landmark. “It’s been a long time coming,” he said.