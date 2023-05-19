First responders are used to running, but usually that would be to the scene of an accident, fire or crime. On Saturday evening, they’ll run toward the finish line as the Troutman Police Department and Troutman Fire & Rescue invite the public to take part in the Red and Blue 5K.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said the Red and Blue 5K started as an idea by the Troutman Police Department to engage with the community during National Police Week. Watson said the goal was to have the proceeds of the race donated to a charity that supported the families of fallen officers. Later, Troutman’s police department also asked Troutman Fire & Rescue to take part in the event, which is where the name comes from.

While the focus might be on the blue and red, Watson said that the job of the race’s promotion, registration, timing and other work is handled by the Town of Troutman Parks and Recreation Department, and that without them, the race wouldn’t happen.

The charities were chosen by each department and the proceeds are divided in half and sent to each charity.

“Troutman Police Department selected the First Responders Children’s Foundation due to this charity provides financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters. The charity was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 due to the massive loss of first responders during that incident,” Watson said. “Troutman Fire & Rescue picked the Firefighters’ Burned Children’s Fund as it is a charity that the men and women of the fire service are passionate about since it helps to provide for the care of burn victims.”

Off-duty officers and firefighters from local departments take part, as well as members of the community.

National Police Week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation declaring May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The week that the May 15 falls on is declared Police Week.

Get ready to run

Saturday’s event is set for a 7 p.m. start and will follow the Troutman Greenway from the Troutman Depot to Grannis Lane before the course turns around and come back down the greenway to the finish. Eastway Drive will be closed during the race to allow runners to use the roadway in addition to the greenway for that portion. All other intersections will have an officer to control traffic for the race.

Preregistered runners can pick up their race packets at the Troutman Depot starting at 6 p.m., while same-day registration begins at the same location at 6 p.m. Entry is $20.