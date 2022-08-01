Troutman's National Night Out chance to connect with residents

Troutman’s National Night Out isn’t just a chance for residents to meet law enforcement and enjoy an evening at Troutman ESC Park with food and fun; it’s a chance to forge connections with the public.

“It brings everybody together, especially as Troutman has been growing. There are more and more people moving here every day that may not have ever interacted with any of their officers,” Police Chief Josh Watson said. “That way you can put a face on the officers, more personalized to the citizens they serve and develop those relationships that help make as a safer community.”

Watson said those relationships are important as it allows residents to feel comfortable talking to law enforcement, which helps in a number of ways as they interact with the community.

“We’re lucky that we’ve been able to build those relationships and keep them going as we build them with the new people that move here so that we’re able to work in with them and find out what problems are going on and help address them.”

The night out starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 9 p.m. Watson said there will be law enforcement and first responders from around the community, including the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Statesville Police Department, and food will be served. There will also be several vendors from the community on hand as well, and inflatables for children to play on.

Two years ago the night out became an afternoon out at the Troutman Town Hall, as the department looked to continue the annual event while cautiously navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, but last year was a return to ESC Park for a larger event.

According to National Night Out’s website, it is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.