Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community.

There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day.

Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a hot lunch and everything is free. She always hosts the event on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and the 2022 Be Blessed Day is no exception. It will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at her home at 305 Downing St., Troutman.

Bishop stresses that everything at Be Blessed Day is free. Clothing for men, women and children, household items, shoes, coats, accessories, and toys are available at no cost, Bishop said. She said people have tried to give her money but she will not take any reimbursement.

“It’s all in love,” she said.

The Troutman woman said she was guided to host the first Be Blessed Day. She was fighting two forms of cancer and was in chemotherapy. Despite her illness, Bishop said, she wanted to keep moving. While out in her yard — her sanctuary — she said she heard a voice.

“There was an angel on top of my house” she said in a 2020 interview. “I couldn’t see it, but I heard it. The voice told me ‘I’m going to heal you — from the cancer.’”

The voice, she said, told her to give everything from her house to the needy.

Bishop followed the advice, and her first Be Blessed Day involved giving away her own possessions except for bare necessities — her washer and dryer and bed. From those humble beginnings, Be Blessed Day grew in size and in reputation, leading many people to donate clothing, household goods, toys, whatever they could spare.

She soon realized Be Blessed Day was meeting an urgent need — one that has not diminished since her first foray into giving back. If anything, she said, the need has increased, with COVID-19-related job losses and now inflation, which means dollars have to go further for many people, she said.

In the past, she said, Be Blessed Day has drawn between 200 and 300 people and she expects that to be the case Saturday.

With the number of people who come through on Be Blessed Day, it’s a daunting task, Bishop said, and that’s one of the reasons she’d like to have others volunteer to help.

Anyone who can help is asked to call Bishop at 704-657-6890.