Troutman woman killed in Friday crash
  • Updated
Ambulance generic.jpg

A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.

Sara Earle Sherer of Georgie Street was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the shoulder of the on ramp to Interstate 77 at Amity Hill Road.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported that shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Sherer, exited I-77 south at Amity Hill Road. A witness told troopers that the vehicle slowed for the stop sign at the top of the ramp and then suddenly accelerated and traveled onto the on ramp where it struck a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of the ramp, the highway patrol reported.

The highway patrol indicated that a medical condition may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

