Troutman Vietnam veteran gets moment to reflect with brothers in arms

More than 50 years ago, Johnny Sherrill was wondering if he would make it out of Vietnam alive.
Last month he and other veterans he served with had the chance to meet up for a long-overdue reunion of members of the 86th Transportation Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“It was great. Hadn’t seen them in 52 years. ... It was great to see them, but of course, we’re a whole lot older now,” Sherrill said with a slight laugh.
More than anything, it was a time to sit down with fellow men who understood each other because of what they all had faced over a half-century ago.
“It was great to sit down because as a Vietnam veteran, you can talk to any of them. We can talk to each other where we can’t talk to civilian people because they don’t understand what we went through,” Sherrill said.
He said his son, who traveled with him to the reunion, ended up learning more than he ever had because he hadn’t opened up to his family over the year.
“He learned a lot because he never heard daddy talk about it. But to get to sit down and talk to guys who I served with and went through what we went through, it was an honor, it really was,” Sherrill said.
The reunion looks to grow even more, and the 10 men who had served in the same unit in overlapping time periods were able to sit back and reflect on their service in the Army National Guard as they both supported the front lines but also found the battle coming to them as well.
“It was very scary because the convoy got hit many times. We’re (out in the) open because we are going down the road, hauling ammunition,” Sherrill said.
Whether it was munitions for war or food and drink for soldiers, he said, it was a precarious position to be in transporting it in a war zone.
Sherrill doesn’t talk too much about what happened during his service — post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as the effects of exposure to Agent Orange, made post-service life difficult — but he said rejoining those he served with allowed him to open up.
“It was very hard to fit in when we go back,” Sherrill said. “It was very hard, back then people didn’t accept (PTSD) as it is accepted today, and there’s help now,”
While he was able to get some help back then, he said nine weeks in a hospital to deal with it helped, it wasn’t easy and often people didn’t understand at all what he was dealing with. Even with the public understanding more now, some days trigger flashbacks.
“I still have my nightmares, some things trigger Vietnam, and you have to deal with it. It is very difficult,” Sherrill said. “I can’t watch war movies; I don’t watch the news pertaining to military or anything like that. So, I try my best to stay away from things like that.”
Sherrill said for him, while there was plenty going on a world away in America, fighting side by side with others helped bring perspective.
“I joined the Army the day I turned 17. ... I was in and out of Vietnam before I turned 20 years old,” Sherrill said. “Going in so young, you don’t really don’t think about it as much. The support we had as a company there, we supported each other. We were not white soldiers or Black soldiers; we were green soldiers. We looked after one another.”
Sherrill said the political climate at the time meant they came back without the same sort of support they might have expected after seeing what previous veterans they had received. He said it went beyond being recognized to being disrespected.
“As a Vietnam veteran, we were not respected when we got home. I got spit on in the airport in Charlotte when I got off the plane because I was wearing a uniform. We were called baby killers; we were treated like low class. We did our job, we were over there defending our country. If we didn’t take care of it there, we would have had to take care of it here” Sherrill said. “The news media made us look bad. ... We were just doing the job we had to do.”
Nowadays, long after driving a truck as a job both in and out of the military, you might catch Sherrill driving around in his 2019 Corvette Grand Sport — but he still has plenty of pride for his time in service and for his fellow soldiers.
“We all treat each other the same, or non-war, we love one another as a soldier, defender of America. We all had a job to do”
