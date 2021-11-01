Troutman Vietnam veteran gets moment to reflect with brothers in arms

More than 50 years ago, Johnny Sherrill was wondering if he would make it out of Vietnam alive.

Last month he and other veterans he served with had the chance to meet up for a long-overdue reunion of members of the 86th Transportation Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“It was great. Hadn’t seen them in 52 years. ... It was great to see them, but of course, we’re a whole lot older now,” Sherrill said with a slight laugh.

More than anything, it was a time to sit down with fellow men who understood each other because of what they all had faced over a half-century ago.

“It was great to sit down because as a Vietnam veteran, you can talk to any of them. We can talk to each other where we can’t talk to civilian people because they don’t understand what we went through,” Sherrill said.

He said his son, who traveled with him to the reunion, ended up learning more than he ever had because he hadn’t opened up to his family over the year.

“He learned a lot because he never heard daddy talk about it. But to get to sit down and talk to guys who I served with and went through what we went through, it was an honor, it really was,” Sherrill said.