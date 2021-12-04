Troutman ushers in Christmas season with annual parade

Marching bands, cars, both vintage and current, and, of course, Santa Claus were some of the highlights of the annual Troutman Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The South Iredell Viking Band and Statesville High School Grenadier Marching Band entertained the spectators as the parade wound its way from the Career Academy and Technical School on Old Murdock Road to Troutman Baptist Church.

The parade, now in its sixth year, returned after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

The parade featured nearly 80 entries.

Santa Claus, riding on a Troutman Fire and Rescue truck was, as usual, the finale to the parade.