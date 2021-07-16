 Skip to main content
Troutman UMC to hold Vacation Bible School
Troutman UMC to hold Vacation Bible School

Troutman United Methodist Church will hold vacation Bible school July 23 from 7-9 p.m. and July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held on the playground, weather permitting. “Knights of the North Castle” is the theme of the VBS and children ages pre-K to eighth grade are welcome. The church is located at 204 Mills Ave., Troutman. For more information, call 704-528-5110.

