Troutman Ruritan Club officially chartered, ready to do good in the community

Just a few weeks after meeting to consider the idea of forming a Ruritan Club in Troutman, the club is now a reality, complete with a laundry list of ideas for service projects and fundraisers.

The Troutman Ruritan Club was officially recognized Thursday night with the signing of the charter and installation of the first slate of officers.

Amber Reep is the club’s first president, Sheena Shaw is vice-president, Rebecca Wilbur is the secretary and Debbie Altomare is the treasurer.

The four women were installed by National President Glenn Broadwater and District Governor Ron Snow.

The Cool Spring Ruritan Club provided the inspiration and support for the Troutman Club.

The Ruritan Club, explained Lieutenant Governor Debbie Davis, is all about “neighbors helping neighbors. We know each other and we know what needs are needed at home.”

Broadwater told the club members gathered in an upper dining area at Randy’s BBQ in Troutman that Ruritan’s mission is fellowship, goodwill and community service. He said the three things work hand-in-hand with community services projects building goodwill and working together creating fellowship. “The fellowship you will have is unbelievable,” he said.

The club members are already well on their way with a slate of ideas for fundraisers and community service projects, including helping the schools in the Troutman area with pressing needs.

Snow and Broadwater both congratulated the new club members on making this a reality. “You proved it can be done,” Snow said.

Davis told the group that the involvement of Ruritan members on the local, state and national level doesn’t stop with the signing of the charter by the club officers and members. “We are here for you,” she said.

Billy Hobbs, president of the Cool Spring Club and member Mark Johnson, were also on hand to welcome the newest club into the fold.

Johnson told the new club members they will do a lot for their community, but they will also benefit. “The biggest thing is what it does for your heart,” Johnson said