Troutman proud to celebrate 4th of July weekend after a year off

Troutman was red, white, and blue on Saturday morning as the Independence Day parade made its way down Main Street as it has nearly every year.

But last year, Troutman and most of Iredell County was quiet on Independence Day weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic meant most events were canceled as a precaution.

This year, however, it seemed everyone was celebrating normalcy as much as they were commemorating the nation’s birth.

“It’s nice, it’s good to be back, last year I was just getting home from a deployment, so everything was weird,” Patrick Bonner said as he, his wife Bethany, and son Marshall waited for the parade to come by. “It’s great to be back, be outside, and be around other people.”

Bethany Bonner said it was their first year in Troutman after living in Charlotte and the smaller town was more of what they were looking for, especially on a holiday weekend with the family atmosphere.

“We’re excited to do this in a smaller community, the parade, the vibe is completely different,” Bethany Bonner said.

On Saturday flags were waving all along the parade route as floats, trucks, motorcycles, classic cars, and people marched down in celebration of the holiday.