Troutman proud to celebrate 4th of July weekend after a year off

The color guard marches at the beginning of the parade.
Antonella Amortegui waves a flag during the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Ocie Brown and Princeton Brown look on during the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Nancy Franks holds William Roland during Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Bryan Forsee smiles as he shows off a patriotic tattoo during the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Bethany Bonner and Marshall Bonner play before the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
From left, Tammy Revis, Keith Revis, and Kaleb Revis pose for a photo during Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Zander Follrod looks on during the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Craig Phelix and Jaime Phelix pose for a photo after the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Izzy Ifft waves a flag during the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Iredell County Commissioner Scottie Brown smiles as he drives in the parade.
Iredell County Clerk of Court Jim Mixson took part in the parade.
The Iredell County Marine Corps League Detachment marched in the parade.
Members of the Iredell County Marine Corps League Detachment wave.
Bethany Bonner, Patrick Bonner, and Marshall Bonner play before the Independence Day Parade in Troutman on Saturday.
Troutman was red, white, and blue on Saturday morning as the Independence Day parade made its way down Main Street as it has nearly every year.
But last year, Troutman and most of Iredell County was quiet on Independence Day weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic meant most events were canceled as a precaution.
This year, however, it seemed everyone was celebrating normalcy as much as they were commemorating the nation’s birth.
“It’s nice, it’s good to be back, last year I was just getting home from a deployment, so everything was weird,” Patrick Bonner said as he, his wife Bethany, and son Marshall waited for the parade to come by. “It’s great to be back, be outside, and be around other people.”
Bethany Bonner said it was their first year in Troutman after living in Charlotte and the smaller town was more of what they were looking for, especially on a holiday weekend with the family atmosphere.
“We’re excited to do this in a smaller community, the parade, the vibe is completely different,” Bethany Bonner said.
On Saturday flags were waving all along the parade route as floats, trucks, motorcycles, classic cars, and people marched down in celebration of the holiday.
“It’s great, I’m glad to see so many out here,” Mitzi Beaver said as she watched from her home on the parade route.