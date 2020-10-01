Troutman Police to host modified National Night Out event Saturday

Although it is two months later than originally planned and will take on a different look, the Troutman Police Department is still holding its annual National Night Out event.

National Night Out will actually take place during the day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and will not feature a large gathering in Troutman ESC Park.

Troutman Police Chief Tina Fleming said town officials felt some type of observance was needed.

“Troutman felt it necessary to have some form of event to promote the positive bond between the police department and the citizens of Troutman,” she said. “Troutman is fortunate to have a good relationship with our citizens and we wanted to continue fostering that relationship in order to keep Troutman a great town in which to live, work and play.”

Due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order restricting mass gatherings, the Troutman Police Department looked for other ideas to observe National Night Out, which is a nationwide event traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.

Fleming said this year’s activities for National Night Out will consist of a NNO goodie bag pick up in the front parking area of Troutman Town Hall.