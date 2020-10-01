Troutman Police to host modified National Night Out event Saturday

Although it is two months later than originally planned and will take on a different look, the Troutman Police Department is still holding its annual National Night Out event.
National Night Out will actually take place during the day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and will not feature a large gathering in Troutman ESC Park.
Troutman Police Chief Tina Fleming said town officials felt some type of observance was needed.
“Troutman felt it necessary to have some form of event to promote the positive bond between the police department and the citizens of Troutman,” she said. “Troutman is fortunate to have a good relationship with our citizens and we wanted to continue fostering that relationship in order to keep Troutman a great town in which to live, work and play.”
Due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order restricting mass gatherings, the Troutman Police Department looked for other ideas to observe National Night Out, which is a nationwide event traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.
Fleming said this year’s activities for National Night Out will consist of a NNO goodie bag pick up in the front parking area of Troutman Town Hall.
Troutman officers will be present to meet citizens and to pass out a goodie bag full of items from community partners and the town that would have been available at a traditional NNO. The goodie bags will be handed out while supplies last.
The Troutman Police Department’s Safety Town, which is a mini town that children can ride their bikes or simply walk through, also will be set up. If residents are unavailable to stop by Saturday and therefore would miss the opportunity to meet the police officers, there will be a video/slideshow introducing all Troutman officers posted on the town's website and Facebook page during the week of Oct. 5-9. That way, Fleming said, people will be able to put a name with the faces they see patrolling the town.
