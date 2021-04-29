Troutman Police searching for robbery suspect

The Troutman Police Department is looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Dollar Tree on North Main Street.

John Paul Gaddy, 33, of Lincolnton, is being sought for robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Troutman Town Manager Ron Wyatt said the work of the multiple law enforcement agencies — Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Statesville Police Department, along with the TPD — assisted in the investigation and identifying the suspect.

"This is another example of an out-of-town person with an outstanding warrant committing a crime in the Town of Troutman and the Flock camera helping identify their criminal activity here," Wyatt said. "This was a great team effort by all law enforcement."

According to a news release from the town, the Dollar Tree located on North Main Street was robbed near closing time. Officer T.M. Sharpe and Sgt. Jamie Benge responded to the call after it was reported that a man brandished a handgun at a cashier, took the cash register drawer and exited the building.

Wyatt said the ICSO and SPD responded to the scene to assist.