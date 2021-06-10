Troutman Police recover four stolen vehicles, credit 'good old-fashion police work'

The Troutman Police Department has recovered four stolen vehicles over the past few weeks, according to a news release from the town of Troutman.

It claimed that the recoveries of the vehicles were unrelated but “Interim Chief Darrin Payne pointed out, good old-fashion police work in the community and the Flock cameras the town has at various locations have led to the recoveries.”

The first came on May 26 when Officer Jonathan Lyon was on patrol and observed a 2003 Dodge Caravan close to the sidewalk in the Wagner Street area. According to the release, Lyon felt the vehicle was not parked normally for the area and investigated further. There was no license plate on the vehicle. Lyon ran the vehicle identification number and learned it was reported stolen from Statesville. The vehicle was returned and is valued at $1,500.

The next came on June 1 when Officer T.M. Sharpe was on patrol and received a Flock camera notification that a possible stolen motor vehicle had passed one of the cameras. While traveling south on Main Street, Sharpe spotted a 2006 Black Volkswagen Jetta at gas pumps at one of the local convenience stores. Sharpe confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Wilkes County and then made contact with the driver, Ashley Mariah Providenti.