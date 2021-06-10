Troutman Police recover four stolen vehicles, credit 'good old-fashion police work'

The Troutman Police Department has recovered four stolen vehicles over the past few weeks, according to a news release from the town of Troutman.
It claimed that the recoveries of the vehicles were unrelated but “Interim Chief Darrin Payne pointed out, good old-fashion police work in the community and the Flock cameras the town has at various locations have led to the recoveries.”
The first came on May 26 when Officer Jonathan Lyon was on patrol and observed a 2003 Dodge Caravan close to the sidewalk in the Wagner Street area. According to the release, Lyon felt the vehicle was not parked normally for the area and investigated further. There was no license plate on the vehicle. Lyon ran the vehicle identification number and learned it was reported stolen from Statesville. The vehicle was returned and is valued at $1,500.
The next came on June 1 when Officer T.M. Sharpe was on patrol and received a Flock camera notification that a possible stolen motor vehicle had passed one of the cameras. While traveling south on Main Street, Sharpe spotted a 2006 Black Volkswagen Jetta at gas pumps at one of the local convenience stores. Sharpe confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Wilkes County and then made contact with the driver, Ashley Mariah Providenti.
Providenti was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and received a $10,000 secured bond. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and asked for the vehicle to be towed. The recovery value was $5,000.
The next two vehicles recovered came on back-to-back days.
Troutman officials gave the following account:
Sgt. Jamie Benge was on patrol June 6, received a Flock camera notification and continued patrolling in the area of South Main Street when he spotted a 2016 Fiat 500 parked at one of the convenience stores. Benge confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Cherokee. Benge located the driver, Nathan Lee Long of Waynesville. Sharpe responded to assist and spoke with the passenger, Kristyn Nicole Rapp, also of Waynesville.
Both Long and Rapp were charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle. According to the the news release, the town of Troutman said that due to the combination of their pending charges and living so far away their bonds were $20,000 for each. The recovery value of the stolen Fiat was $16,000.
Finally, on June 7, Troutman officers were on patrol when they received an alert from the Flock Camera system of a possible stolen motor vehicle that was traveling south on Main Street. Officers Devin Bentley, Justin Dagenhart and Chad Trivitte located a 2013 Ford F-150 in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.
Bentley was able to identify Dylan Addison Kennedy of Clemmons as the driver. While officers were conducting their investigation and confirming the vehicle was stolen, they also located two silver spoons and syringes according to the news release.
Kennedy was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $10,000 bond. The Winston-Salem Police Department was contacted and the vehicle was requested to be towed. The recovery value of the stolen truck was $10,000.
Detective Cameron Jones stated this was a great example of the Flock Cameras giving an alert to a possible crime. But officers performing community-style policing is what ultimately located the vehicles, the news release stated.
The officer’s experience and ability to handle investigations lead to the successful arrests that occurred, the release continued. None of these larcenies occurred in the town, so it proved some value in the Flock camera system, town officials said.
Due to locating the stolen vehicles and suspects it is possible further crime in the community was thwarted, police said. It is harder to solve crimes with transient criminals, these arrests were a plus for the residents of Troutman, the release noted.
