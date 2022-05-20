Troutman police: Pair arrested after being found inside stolen U-Haul

Two Charlotte men were arrested after being found inside a stolen truck, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.

Allen Goodman Jr., 59, and Kenneth Donnell Gregory, 50, were each charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Goodman was also charged with possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and served with outstanding warrants for his arrest in Mecklenburg County. A magistrate set bond at $21,000.

Gregory was also charged with possession of marijuana and bond was set at $10,000.

Goodman has a previous conviction for felony conspiracy to commit larceny and Gregory has convictions for first-degree kidnapping, obtaining property by false pretense, larceny of a motor vehicle and robbery with a dangerous weapon, Watson said.

Watson said around 4:15 a.m. Friday, in the area of Julian Place and Charlotte Highway, Sgt. Chad Trivette found a U-Haul truck that was reported stolen from Charlotte. He stopped the vehicle which was occupied by Goodman and Gregory, Watson said.

Trivette searched the vehicle and found 13.2 grams of crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana, Watson said.