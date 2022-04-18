Troutman police finishing interviews in trespassing incident at Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk residence

The investigation into a shooting at Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk’s home continues as the Troutman Police Department is finishing interviewing those involved. Last week, a man described as a trespasser was shot and left with non-threatening injuries.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said that investigators were wrapping up interviews and should be sending their information to District Attorney Sarah Kirkman in the near future. However, he said he said he couldn’t say when or if any charges would be announced.

Watson said a previous home defense case took up to a month to complete. He said that and decisions of the district attorney to bring any charges can take time as the police try to confirm self-defense claims. Kirk said the man not yet publicly identified had trespassed on his property. Watson said the nature of cases like this requires careful investigation before any public announcements.

That’s one reason why parts of the story haven’t been officially confirmed yet, but the public has learned some of the details.

Audio from a 911 call from the incident last week heard the caller, believed to be Kirk, stated he shot the man for trespassing. The man can be heard in audible pain in the background of the audio. There was another person with Kirk, but they have not been identified.

While not official, a Instagram post appears to confirm that Kirk did shoot the man, and reiterated it was in self-defense. The caption was included with a clip from the movie “Paid In Full,” where the character Rico tells Ace that people get shot every day, and that he’ll be alright.

In 2018, Kirk was involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old man at a Walmart in Huntersville. Kirk said he acted in self-defense with his family nearby. Charges against him were dropped in 2019.

