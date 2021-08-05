Troutman Police Department's National Night Out aims to build on community connections

Troutman Police Department’s National Night Out has always been about building relationships within the community, but interim police Chief Darrin Payne said that has become more important than ever in the past few years.
“The whole thing about National Night Out is getting the community together,” Payne said. “That’s important especially nowadays, but that’s something we’ve been trying to build for many years, that relationship even with the adversity the last few years. But that’s been the goal with National Night Out all along.”
Payne said that while law enforcement has been under increased scrutiny in recent years, the hope is that the community and police can have a relationship outside of when laws have been broken.
The evening at Troutman ESC Park wasn’t just about law enforcement, though. Other first responders were there as well, talking with the community and putting a face to many of the people that the public only speaks to during an emergency.
There also were community resources such as the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell, which was handing out lockboxes for medications to try to avoid prescription drugs ending up in the hands of someone who shouldn’t have it. The coalition also was handed out Deterra drug disposal kits, which McLelland described as an environmentally friendly way to dispose of medicines that keeps them out of the water supply and landfills. Doses of Narcan were available as well for those more at risk of an overdose or if someone around them might be.
Like many of the others with their booths set up, the coalition’s Jill McClelland wants the community to know what resources are available in times of need.
Last year’s National Night Out in Troutman was more of a day out, as the Troutman Police Department set up at the Town Hall parking lot and practiced strict social distancing.
This year’s event was closer to what could be called normal, but a few masks were seen worn by members of the community.
