Troutman Police Department's National Night Out aims to build on community connections

Troutman Police Department’s National Night Out has always been about building relationships within the community, but interim police Chief Darrin Payne said that has become more important than ever in the past few years.

“The whole thing about National Night Out is getting the community together,” Payne said. “That’s important especially nowadays, but that’s something we’ve been trying to build for many years, that relationship even with the adversity the last few years. But that’s been the goal with National Night Out all along.”

Payne said that while law enforcement has been under increased scrutiny in recent years, the hope is that the community and police can have a relationship outside of when laws have been broken.

The evening at Troutman ESC Park wasn’t just about law enforcement, though. Other first responders were there as well, talking with the community and putting a face to many of the people that the public only speaks to during an emergency.