Troutman police chief, officer resign

The Troutman Police Department is without its police chief and one officer after both submitted resignations on Wednesday.

Town Manager Ron Wyatt confirmed the resignations of Police Chief Tina Fleming and Darin Bumgarner.

Wyatt said at this time he didn't wish to address some of the reasons for both Flemings and Bumgarner's resignations but said it would be addressed at a later date.

Fleming had served as the chief for 15 months while Bumgarner had been with the department less than a year as a full-time officer. Bumgarner said he was been a full or part-officer in Troutman since 2014.

That leaves Troutman with 18 officers as the city searches for an interim chief and eventually a full-time replacement. Wyatt said when Troutman's department is fully staffed, it has 5.3 officers per 1,000 residents, which is above the average for other departments in Iredell County. He said based on recent uniform crime numbers available for law enforcement agencies in Iredell County, the rate of coverage for full-time officers per 1,000 citizens is 1.4 for Iredell County, 2.1 for Mooresville, 3.1 for Statesville.

In a news release, Wyatt said, Troutman also continues to provide part-time officer coverage as backup utilizing veteran officers from other agencies in part-time roles as well. Troutman’s crime statistics remain some of the lowest in the region since the early 2000s for violent crime and property, he said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.