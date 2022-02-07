 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troutman police: Charlotte man was driving stolen U-Haul truck
0 Comments
alert top story

Troutman police: Charlotte man was driving stolen U-Haul truck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Charlotte man was arrested after Troutman police pulled over a stolen U-Haul.

Donald Steven Dorest, 55, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle as well as with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officer Clark Dotson and Sgt. Jamie Benge saw a U-Haul truck with an Arizona tag on Charlotte Highway near Appliance Avenue around 1:46 a.m. Friday, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle had been reported stolen from a U-Haul retailer in Charlotte.

The vehicle was stopped, and a computer check showed the outstanding warrant, Watson said.

A magistrate set bond at $55,007.

Dorest has numerous prior convictions for assaults, narcotics possession, weapons violation and habitual felon, Watson said.

020822-srl-news-dorest-p1.jpg

Dorest
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk's SpaceX working to restore Tonga's internet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert