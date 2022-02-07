Troutman police: Charlotte man was driving stolen U-Haul truck

A Charlotte man was arrested after Troutman police pulled over a stolen U-Haul.

Donald Steven Dorest, 55, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle as well as with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officer Clark Dotson and Sgt. Jamie Benge saw a U-Haul truck with an Arizona tag on Charlotte Highway near Appliance Avenue around 1:46 a.m. Friday, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle had been reported stolen from a U-Haul retailer in Charlotte.

The vehicle was stopped, and a computer check showed the outstanding warrant, Watson said.

A magistrate set bond at $55,007.

Dorest has numerous prior convictions for assaults, narcotics possession, weapons violation and habitual felon, Watson said.