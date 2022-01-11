Troutman Police arrest South Carolina man after chase

A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.

Joshua Boulware of Gaston, South Carolina was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, speed to elude arrest, reckless driving and driving while license is revoked as a fugitive warrant from charges in South Carolina and an outstanding warrant from Mecklenburg County. A magistrate set bond at $50,500.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson, in a news release, said that TPD officers located a Toyota RAV4 in the parking lot of a store on South Main Street Monday night. The vehicle, he said, was listed as stolen from York County, South Carolina. As officers pulled behind the vehicle with blue lights activated, the driver pulled away and attempted to flee, Watson said.

Troutman officers pursued the vehicle onto US 21 and traveled south into Mooresville. The pursuit, Watson said, ended behind a residence on Sherrill Street. The driver, identified as Boulware, tried to run away on foot but was apprehended by Sgt. Jamie Benge, Watson said.

The Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office assisted, Watson said.