A Salisbury man is accused of pulling a knife on employees at a local home improvement store after being confronted about shoplifting, the Troutman Police Department reported in a release.

Jonathan Wayne Smith, 34, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny by bypassing a security device, possession of burglary tools and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate ordered him held without bond due to the current charges as well as his status as a convicted felon on post-release supervision and potential as a danger to the public, police said,

The TPD said that on Thursday, officers were called to Lowe’s Home Improvement for a report of a man who concealed items in the store and walked out without paying. The loss prevention staff approached the man and he pulled out a knife, challenging them to stop him, police said.

He got into a vehicle and attempted to leave, police said. Officers quickly located the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot and arrested Smith,

Smith, police said, has an extensive history including convictions for robbery, various assault offenses and several similar larceny offenses.