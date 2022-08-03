 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troutman National Night Out brings law enforcement, community closer

Hot dogs, ice cream, law enforcement and first responders were all on hand Tuesday as Troutman hosted residents for National Night Out at Troutman’s ESC Park.

Police Chief Josh Watson said the event had a strong turnout as residents talked to members of the Troutman Police Department, Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, other law enforcement and first responders and local nonprofits while enjoying food, music and plenty of fun for the children in attendance.

The event at Troutman’s ESC Park was the second since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the 2020 event was a smaller-scale event outside of Troutman Town Hall.

According to National Night Out’s website, it is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

