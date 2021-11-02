Troutman names Josh Watson as next police chief

The town of Troutman has a new chief of police after it selected Josh Watson to fill the role earlier this week. His work begins on Nov. 8

“As a third-generation police officer (and police chief), I have strong pride in this profession and a number of ideas to serve alongside and lead this team in crime-prevention efforts and high-visibility public safety initiatives that will maintain and enhance the quality of life we know and appreciate in Troutman,” Watson said in a news release.

“I have intentions to create a departmental culture of service, a Troutman Police Department marketing and branding plan, a strategic deployment of staff, an updated staff training plan, and strong community partnerships, because relationships are our greatest resource. It is my goal to lead the department in enacting a strategy to respond to growth while ensuring we remain connected to our community. I am honored by the trust placed in me by the town leaders and the residents of Troutman, and I look forward to serving with the men and women of Troutman Police Department.”

Watson brings 21 years of law enforcement experience, with background and training in patrol, traffic enforcement, K-9 policing, community policing, administration, supervision, and leadership, the release says.

