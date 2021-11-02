Troutman names Josh Watson as next police chief

The town of Troutman has a new chief of police after it selected Josh Watson to fill the role earlier this week. His work begins on Nov. 8
“As a third-generation police officer (and police chief), I have strong pride in this profession and a number of ideas to serve alongside and lead this team in crime-prevention efforts and high-visibility public safety initiatives that will maintain and enhance the quality of life we know and appreciate in Troutman,” Watson said in a news release.
“I have intentions to create a departmental culture of service, a Troutman Police Department marketing and branding plan, a strategic deployment of staff, an updated staff training plan, and strong community partnerships, because relationships are our greatest resource. It is my goal to lead the department in enacting a strategy to respond to growth while ensuring we remain connected to our community. I am honored by the trust placed in me by the town leaders and the residents of Troutman, and I look forward to serving with the men and women of Troutman Police Department.”
Watson brings 21 years of law enforcement experience, with background and training in patrol, traffic enforcement, K-9 policing, community policing, administration, supervision, and leadership, the release says.
He began his career with Boone Police Department and, following a family relocation to Iredell County, he served with the Statesville Police Department and, most recently, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Watson attended the University of Maryland, studying criminal justice and international relations, Caldwell Community College, studying emergency preparedness, and Wilkes Community College for Basic Law Enforcement Training. Watson has his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate and a number of training and corresponding certificates.
“Throughout the process, it became increasingly clear that Watson was the right person for the job as he is a citizen of our town and understands the issues our community faces firsthand,” Town Manager Ron Wyatt said. “He and his family are rooted and invested here, and that means a lot. His training and tenure prove that he is more than capable to lead this department in the proper direction, and we have full confidence in him.
“Thank you to all of the community partners that participated in this selection process. Your time and feedback are appreciated.”
Since former police Chief Tina Fleming resigned in March, the town had two interim police chiefs, Corey Richards and Lt. Darrin Payne. Richards left for a position in Mooresville, while Payne remains with the department.