Troutman Middle student to take part in leadership conference

This summer, Andrew Harris from Troutman will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

Junior National Young Leaders Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Andrew to meet, work and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

Harris is the son of Kenneth and Felinda Harris, a member of Troutman’s town council. Andrew was nominated by a seventh-grade teacher at Troutman Middle School.

Felina Harris said her son is a great student, a gifted musician and a sports enthusiast. Andrew desires to attend college in North Carolina and also wants to become a licensed barber upon graduation from high school. He is most excited about meeting new people, learning new things and sharing information that he has learned with others.

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world — and themselves — in new ways.