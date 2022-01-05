Troutman man killed in crash on Salisbury Highway

A Troutman man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Salisbury Highway.

Robert William Prescott, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

The news release said the crash involved a Dodge Dakota, driven by Prescott, and a tractor-trailer and occurred in the 1600 block of Salisbury Highway on Tuesday night.

The Statesville Fire Department responded to reports of a fully-involved tractor-trailer fire and arrived to find that it a UPS semi was on fire and that it was actually a traffic accident, police said.

Police said the UPS truck was traveling east on the inside lane of Salisbury Highway when the Dakota pickup, which was headed west, went left of center. The pickup truck crossed into the center turning lane, which caused a head-on crash with the UPS truck, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver was able to get out of the vehicle just as it started to become fully engulfed in flames.

A passenger in the Dodge pickup was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health by Iredell EMS. Police said the passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the fire and police departments and EMS, the Iredell County Rescue Squad also responded to the crash.