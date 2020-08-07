Troutman man facing drug charges after undercover investigation

An undercover operation led to the arrest of a Troutman man on drug charges.
Christopher Michael Gandt, 48, of Thoroughbred Drive, was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I and felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $20,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said members of the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team (ICE) and road patrol deputies served a search warrant, looking for illegal narcotics, at a residence on Thoroughbred Drive on Thursday.
Narcotics investigators, Campbell said, received information about Gandt possibly being involved in the sale and distribution of different types of illegal substances in southern Iredell County. A surveillance operation was launched and they quickly verified the information, Campbell said. Undercover investigators purchased narcotics from Gandt, Campbell said.
When the home was searched Thursday, Campbell said, narcotics investigators found 30 dosage units of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), 116 grams of marijuana, 482 grams of THC resin or wax, 7.75 grams of powder cocaine and 402 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.
Gandt’s criminal history includes DWI and driving while license is revoked for DWI.
