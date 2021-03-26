Troutman man charged with western Iredell County break-ins

Two witnesses to a break-in led to the arrest of a man suspected of numerous thefts in western Iredell County.

Timothy Shane Coley, 43, of Spring Oaks Drive, Troutman, was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and one count each of felony larceny and attempted felony breaking and entering. A magistrate set bond at $25,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the sheriff’s office has received numerous reports of outbuildings and construction sites being broken into and multiple items stolen from March 13-20. Detectives determined a light-colored Jeep was possibly involved.

On March 20, deputies responded to a report of a person trying to gain entry into a building in the 900 block of Old Mountain Road. Deputies spoke with two witnesses who described a silver Jeep Wrangler and provided a license plate number, Campbell said.

Deputies checked the area and found a Jeep matching the description given by the witnesses.

Campbell said the Jeep was driven by Coley.

Detectives D.C. Wyatt and A.S. Teague interviewed Coley and obtained warrants for his arrest.