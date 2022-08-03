Troutman man charged with shooting that damaged house, vehicle

A Troutman man was charged after shots were fired at a house and vehicle late last week.

Dallas Johnson Norman, 47, of Scotsman Drive, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, injury to real property and injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $2,500. He is scheduled for his first appearance in Iredell County District Court on Sept. 6.

In a news release, the Troutman Police Department said, that officers responded to a report of shots being fired around 10:45 p.m. Friday on Autumn Frost Avenue in the Barium Springs neighborhood.

They found several shell casings in the road and that a house and a vehicle parked in the driveway had been struck by gunfire. No one was at home.

Officers spoke with neighbors, who saw a gray Ford truck stop in the road and the occupant began firing a pistol, the release said.

Based on information obtained through security camera footage and other technological resources, officers obtained warrants for Norman's arrest, police said.

He was arrested without incident Tuesday at his residence.