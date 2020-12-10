 Skip to main content
Troutman man charged with sexual assault on juvenile
An investigation into a report that a juvenile was sexually assaulted led to the arrest of a Troutman man.

Harry Lee Guin Jr., 60, of Old Mountain Road, was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree sex offense with a child. A magistrate issued a $250,000 bond.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the investigation began Oct. 29 and was assigned to Detective C.E. James of the Special Victims Unit. The investigation included a forensic interview, in which the juvenile disclosed details of the assault, Campbell said.

Based on the interview and other evidence gathered in the investigation, warrants were obtained and Guin was arrested on Dec. 1.

image002.png

Harry Lee Guin Jr.
