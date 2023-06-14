A Troutman man is facing four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Branon Wayne Bishop, 47, of Holly Springs Loop, was arrested Monday and a magistrate set bond at $300,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed on June 4 concerning a possible sexual assault on a juvenile.

Detective Cody James of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation, which included a forensic interview of the juvenile at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for Bishop’s arrest.