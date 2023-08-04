There was a heavy police presence at Troutman’s ESC Park on Tuesday night, but it was all in good fun as the community celebrated the annual National Night Out.

“It allows all of us to come together and interact in a positive way, and people from the community can meet the officers and we can meet the people,” Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said.

Watson was glad to have officers and the public enjoying time together in a setting like this, compared to the usual interactions of police and the public when something has gone wrong.

“It’s great for the officers, too. They have fun,” Watson said.

Kids were having plenty of fun, too, as they checked out the cars, trucks, vehicles and equipment that various police departments and first responders in the area use.

Hot dogs were served, and along with inflatables for children to play on, dozens of community organizations that provide resources for the needs of the public were set up as well.

According to the organization’s website, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.