The Carolina Panthers are recognized as an NFL leader in youth health and fitness programs. The Panthers are avid supporters of the NFL’s PLAY 60 initiative, which encourages children to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

The Carolina Panthers PLAY 60 Camp, presented by Atrium Health, brings the experience of an NFL training camp to schools, recreation centers and day camps across North and South Carolina. The PLAY 60 Camp is a free non-contact camp program that gives kids the opportunity to run, throw, catch and participate in eight fun physical activity stations that challenge kids to run, throw and catch footballs while improving their coordination skills. Each camp is run by a counselor who will lead activities and share the importance of healthy, active lifestyles.

Troutman Elementary hosted the Carolina Panthers PLAY 60 Camp on May 10.

Students had a fun time participating in the high-energy activity stations. The PLAY 60 Camp was a great culminating activity to what students learned throughout the school year about fueling up with healthy foods and playing 60 minutes daily.