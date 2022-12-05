Troutman Elementary students take part in diabetes awareness, give thanks challenges

To mark November as American Diabetes Month, the Fuel Up To Play 60 Leadership Team at Troutman Elementary School decided to challenge each class to take the Give Thanks and Do Planks, Diabetes Awareness Challenge.

Classes completed the challenge by reading the daily diabetes fact, completing the plank exercise and telling one thing they were thankful for.

FUTP60 students promoted the challenge during morning announcements and worked alongside school nurse Mandy Brawley to bring awareness to the diabetes epidemic. Brawley created an informational bulletin board displayed in the cafeteria.

“Living with diabetes is not easy, but the good news is that you can live well with diabetes,” Brawley said. “I have grown up with Type 1 diabetes since the age of 10, and I am still learning how best to manage it every day.

“I enjoy cooking and trying new glucose-friendly ingredients. I have grown my personal knowledge into a career of nursing to include teaching diabetes education and promoting health for all of us that are trying to live well with the condition.

“There are several types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes can have a quicker onset or a faster start than Type 2, so the symptoms are usually more noticeable.

“November is American Diabetes Awareness Month, and this is an important time to emphasize what symptoms to look for so that the diagnosis doesn’t get missed. Ignoring symptoms can lead to complications without the right monitoring or treatment. Symptoms of high blood sugar can include extreme thirst, frequent bathroom visits, being tired even after rest and blurred vision.

“Not everyone will have all of these symptoms, and some may have a variation of them. If you are experiencing any of these, you should see your health care provider and express your concerns.

“Many Troutman Elementary partners work alongside the FUTP60 student team to promote activities that include diabetes awareness in a healthy and competitive way. This is my first year of school nursing, and November has been a fun month to be included in this. Thanks for all you do and keep up the good work.”

To end the month, the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes handed out scriptural candy grams to staff members to let them know what a blessing they are to the school.