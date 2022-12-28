Troutman Elementary students Spread 'Cereal' to help Iredell Christian Ministries

Troutman Elementary Fuel Up to Play 60 and Fellowship of Christian Athletes teams chose a cereal drive for their service project for the month of December to help others in the community.

Every month these teams offer a class challenge to involve the school, so the December Class Challenge Cereal Drive was started.

The title of the project was Help us Spread “Cereal” this time of year. The teams decided that Iredell Christian Ministries would be the recipient of the cereal boxes collected due to the high volume of requests they get for boxes of cereal.

Team members sent out flyers and encouraged students to bring in cereal boxes every morning to help families in need.

Teachers talked with their students about the importance of giving and helping others. Best of all, the students loved bringing in cereal with smiles on their faces knowing that it was going to help boys and girls in need.

Because of their kindness and generosity, Troutman Elementary donated 500 boxes of cereal to Iredell Christian Ministries.