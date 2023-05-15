Troutman Elementary FUTP60 program held its annual Healthy Snack Recipe Contest on May 8. The contest was held in conjunction with the school's Family Night Book Fair. According to research, healthier students are better learners. By eating healthy and exercising, students have more energy, allowing them to focus better in the classroom. Better focus will help students be able to accomplish more and have more academic success.

Thirteen students in grades K-5 participated in the contest by displaying their healthy snack recipe and samples for attendees to taste and then vote for their favorite. Families and students attending picked out books and tasted healthy snacks. With these two events coming together helps families see how fueling up with healthy foods, playing 60 daily and academic performance goes hand in hand.

The top three votes went to Hallie Hayes and Madison Marlowe (first), Reese Simmons (second) and Max Norris and Jeidymar Cortes-Cruz (third).