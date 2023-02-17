Jim Stahl from Schwan’s came to Troutman Elementary School to conduct taste tests with the students.

They got to test a cheese stuffed sandwich which is similar to what we know as a hot pocket at breakfast and teriyaki chicken dumplings during lunch. Each student had the chance to taste these items as they came through the cafeteria lines. The students loved it. The cheese stuffed sandwich passed with a 93% test score and the teriyaki chicken dumplings were a huge success.

“When trying to decide what to put on the menu for our students, Iredell-Statesville School Nutrition takes it to the students to help decide what goes on it. The School Nutrition Department does many taste tests throughout the year to determine new items to place on the bid. We want our children to enjoy eating in our cafeterias and what better way to ensure that than to let the student’s feedback from the taste tests help decide what we put on it,” school officials said.

Iredell-Statesville is in the North Carolina Procurement Alliance. This is one of the largest buying bids in the nation. All products on this bid that are on our menu are tested by more than 110 School Nutrition departments in the state. To pass and be put on the bid, the product has to meet 80% to be on the bid. Ninety-five percent Iredell-Statesville Schools menu is ordered off this bid, many of which the students have tested.

Iredell-Statesville Schools has a four-week cycle menu with the students’ top 20 items listed each day. After that the next top 20 is listed as a second choice. “We offer a variety of fruits and vegetables every day,” stated Tina Wilson, director of school nutrition.