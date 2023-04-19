Troutman Elementary School celebrated National School Breakfast Week.

This year’s NSBW theme is “Dig into School Breakfast.” It taps "into children’s fascination with all things building and construction related, encouraging students to become Breakfast Builders and construct healthy meals to be more successful.”

In preparation for their celebration, they created bulletin boards and decorated the serving line in the cafeteria and at the breakfast grab 'n go kiosk in a construction theme. Also, the school nutrition team wore safety vests during breakfast service.

TES Fuel Up to Play 60 Leadership Team came each morning to help serve breakfast, hand out coloring sheets to its customers, and made morning announcements stating the benefits of school breakfast.

Students played school breakfast games in PE. In one of the games, they used dice to roll a number. Then they would jump rope, or a Hula-Hoop the number of times they rolled on the dice. Next, they would run to the center of the gym to get a food item from a basket full of breakfast foods and return to roll the dice again. They did this while listening to the song “Breakfast Burrito.” When the music stopped the team with the most breakfast foods won.

Another game they played used pool noodles to tag each other. Once tagged you were a “couch potato” and got in a crab position. Then they stayed in the crab position until they were given one of the NSBW construction kids such as Sofia Smoothie, Brianna Blueberry and Oliver Orange. When the music stopped, the pool noodles were passed to other players until all students had the opportunity to be a tagger.

The school enjoyed celebrating NSBW, another example of how at Troutman Elementary School everyone succeeds, officials said.

