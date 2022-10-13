Troutman Elementary School students show off milk power

During the month of September, Troutman Elementary School students had the opportunity to learn firsthand how milk is an excellent source to give them protein and essential nutrients to help them grow healthy and strong.

School officials offered a special thank you to Courtney Bumgarner and Maple from Southwest Southland Dairy’s mobile classroom for teaching and showing the students how cows give us fresh healthy milk and how it gets from the farm to the grocery stores. Students also learned that they need three daily servings of dairy to complete a healthy, balanced diet.

Troutman Elementary students wrapped up the month by celebrating World School Milk Day on Sept. 28.

The students also participate in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, which promotes dairy as part of a healthy, balanced diet along with fueling up with other healthy foods from the healthy food groups and playing 60 daily.