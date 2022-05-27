Troutman Elementary recipe contest emphasizes healthy snacks

Troutman Elementary's FUTP60 Program held its annual healthy snack recipe contest May 12.

The contest was held in conjunction with the school's family night book fair. According to research, healthier students are better learners. By eating healthy and exercising, students have more energy allowing them to focus better in the classroom. Better focus will help students be able to accomplish more and have more academic success.

Twenty students in grades K-5 participated in the contest by displaying their healthy snack recipe and samples for attendees to taste and then vote for their favorite.

Families and students who attended picked out books and tasted the healthy snacks. These two events coming together helped families see how fueling up with healthy foods, playing 60 minutes daily and academic performance go hand in hand.

The winners were Macy Fesperman, first place; Corbin Beasley, second place; and Andrew Jenkins and Kymani Starks, third place.