Troutman Elementary School joined with the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge this year and raised $11,400 to help fund research and help children with special hearts.

This year’s theme was “Be the Torch.” The goal was to create a community of lifesavers by 100% of our students learning hands-only CPR. All students had the opportunity to view the video and practice on CPR mannequins during their PE class. This activity is important because “anyone can help save a life,” stated physical education teacher Kim Koehler. Families were also encouraged to go on the KHC website and learn together.

During the fundraiser, students participated in fun games and exercises during PE while learning about how to take care of their hearts using messages from the Kids Heart Challenge Heart Hero Dragons.

The Fuel Up to Play 60 leadership team announced heart-healthy tips and facts during morning announcements each day during the month of February. Knowing that a caring heart can lead to a healthy heart, Fellowship of Christian Athletes passed out candy and scripture cards to the staff. The top fundraiser for the third year in a row was Solara Ballentine.

Physical education teacher and KHC coordinator Donette Clendenin said, “healthy hearts and brains start at childhood. What a fun time watching our students learn to take care of their hearts while helping others who have special hearts.”