Troutman Elementary FUTP60, FCA students featured in 'I on Education' program

On Dec. 20, five Troutman Elementary School members of Fuel Up to Play 60 and Fellowship of Christian Athletes were featured on the WSIC program “I on Education” with Dr Jeff James.

“I On Education” airs weekly on WSIC highlighting a group of students from one of Iredell Statesville Schools.

The following students represented TES: Eden Barksdale, Mallory Bumgarner, Macee Cowan, Sarah Miller and Ella Parham.

TES students shared with James how FUTP60 encourages students to lead a healthy lifestyle through exercise and good nutrition and how FCA encourages students to use their God-given athletic talents to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

TES is the only elementary school in the ISS to have a FCA Huddle.

The girls did an outstanding job representing FUTP60 and FCA at Troutman Elementary.

And the girls enjoyed their day at the radio station.

“I enjoyed getting to experience being on the radio station to discuss with Dr. James about the two clubs we offer at TES that I enjoy being involved in, FUTP60 and FCA,” said Sarah Miller.

“Being on the radio was unbelievable and a really cool experience,” said Macee Cowan.

For Mallory Bumgarner and Eden Barksdale, they liked a day away from the classroom. “It was fun and we got out of school,” they said.

“It was super fun and I loved teaching people about FCA and FUTP60,” Ella Parham added.