Troutman Christmas Parade marches on despite Saturday's rain

To see more photos from the Troutman Christmas Parade please see Page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or Facebook.

A little bit of rain didn’t stop the Troutman Christmas Parade on Saturday. Folks brought their rain gear and gathered in Troutman to watch high school bands, pageant queens and youth football champs ride in the annual event.

The finale for the parade, as usual, was Santa and his elves riding in a Troutman Fire-Rescue truck.

The Troutman parade was the second of the season. Mooresville held its parade in November.

Santa and several others who took part in Saturday’s parade will pack up and head north for the Harmony Christmas Parade which is Sunday at 2 p.m.

The final parade of the season is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in Downtown Statesville.

