Troutman, Baymount parades to celebrate Independence Day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parade committee chairman Chuck Gallyon said the event will feature many of the entrants from past years. The only difference, he said, is the starting location. Since its inception, the parade began at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds but this year is moving to CATS.

The parade will include floats, music, church groups, civic organizations, scout troops, motorcycles, military units, horses, classic and antique cars, fire engines, pageant queens, reenactment groups and more.

The Baymount Parade dates back 23 years, said Susie Wiberg.

And it’s still a neighborhood parade, consisting of everything from kids on bicycles to lawn mowers to floats. “It’s just for fun, and it’s always been that way,” Wiberg said.

Even in the midst of the pandemic last year, she said, the parade went on with adjustments for COVID-19. Her husband, Tom, took charge of making sure everyone maintained proper social distancing. “We said we wanted everybody to be safe this year so we can be back next year,” she said.

Wiberg said the parade is not an organized one. “We never know who is going show up. It could be 10 or it could be 50,” she said. Regardless of the numbers of participants or spectators, she said, the Baymount parade will be a fun one.