Troutman, Baymount parades to celebrate Independence Day

The celebration of Independence Day in Iredell will include fireworks displays and a couple of parades.
The annual Troutman Independence Day parade, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, is back on tap. It will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. and the parade route is from the Career Academy and Technical School (CATS) on Murdock Road to Main Street. For spectators the parade will end at the American Legion building, but participants will continue on south to Perry Road and circle back to the CATS facility.
The second parade is a tradition that began more than 20 years ago when Bailey Wiberg and a couple of her friends in the Baymount neighborhood decided there needed to be a neighborhood parade. The Baymount parade begins at 1 p.m. in front of 323 Baymount Drive.
The Troutman Independence Day parade began nearly two decades ago as a means to pay tribute to the military and this year will be no different. Veterans of the U.S. Navy will serve as grand marshals.
However, the parade is to honor all veterans and any who are interested in participating can contact the Town of Troutman at www.troutmannc.gov.
This is the 17th year for the parade and the 16th event.
Troutman Town Manager Ron (Duck) Wyatt said there are more than 120 entrants in this year’s parade.
Parade committee chairman Chuck Gallyon said the event will feature many of the entrants from past years. The only difference, he said, is the starting location. Since its inception, the parade began at the Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds but this year is moving to CATS.
The parade will include floats, music, church groups, civic organizations, scout troops, motorcycles, military units, horses, classic and antique cars, fire engines, pageant queens, reenactment groups and more.
The Baymount Parade dates back 23 years, said Susie Wiberg.
And it’s still a neighborhood parade, consisting of everything from kids on bicycles to lawn mowers to floats. “It’s just for fun, and it’s always been that way,” Wiberg said.
Even in the midst of the pandemic last year, she said, the parade went on with adjustments for COVID-19. Her husband, Tom, took charge of making sure everyone maintained proper social distancing. “We said we wanted everybody to be safe this year so we can be back next year,” she said.
Wiberg said the parade is not an organized one. “We never know who is going show up. It could be 10 or it could be 50,” she said. Regardless of the numbers of participants or spectators, she said, the Baymount parade will be a fun one.
She said anyone that wants to take part in the parade or just watch is welcome to attend.