Troop 609 scout attends Summer Seminar at the United States Naval Academy

John Paul Shadroui, a Life Scout in Troop 609 of Statesville, recently completed the summer seminar at the Untied States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The United States Naval Academy Summer Seminar is the first step in navigating a young person’s future to becoming one of our nation’s next generation of leaders. Admission to summer seminar is competitive and the program introduces young people to life at the academy, where they experience first-class academic, athletic and professional training. Attendees learn from some of the Naval Academy’s best midshipmen and most esteemed faculty.

Shadroui is the son of Alexandra and Mike Shadroui. He attends Statesville Christian School, where he has participated in soccer, basketball, tennis and Quiz Bowl. Shadroui has been active in Troop 609 for several years and serves as the troop’s chaplain’s aid. He received the Honor Camper Award at Camp Raven Knob in July of 2021.

Troop 609 is sponsored by First Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church of Statesville and meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays at the troop’s Scout hut at 2019 Davie Ave. in Statesville. For more information, call 704-876-3852 or email nctroop609@yahoo.com.