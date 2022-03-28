Troop 363's Sam Williams earns Eagle Scout award

Samuel Williams is the latest Eagle Scout from Troop 363 from New Salem United Methodist Church.

Williams began his Scouting journey in 2012, while in the first grade, as a Tiger Cub in Pack 363. He earned Cub Scouting’s Highest Rank, the Arrow of Light, on Feb. 28, 2017.

While a member of Troop 363, chartered by New Salem United Methodist Church, and on his trail to Eagle he completed 31 merit badges earning a gold palm. He received the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping with a gold device, the Emergency Preparedness Award, the Hometown USA Award, the World Conservation Award, the Outdoor Ethic Awareness Award, kayaking award and snorkeling award. He spent 68 nights camping under the stars (or rain). He logged 205 hours of service. He hiked 58 miles and paddled 43 miles during those adventures. He attended the Florida High Adventure Sea Base in 2021 for the Out Island Adventure, spending a week on Munson Island.

Williams has attended summer camps at Camp Bud Schiele and Camp Raven Knob, and attended the Troop 363 COVID Pandemic Alternate Summer Camp in 2020. He was elected into Scouting’s Honor Society, The Order of the Arrow and is a Brotherhood member. He currently serves as a vice chief for the Nv Ya O Sa Ni Chapter and serves as vice chief of American Indian Affairs for the Eswau Huppeday Lodge.

He has served his troop in many positions of responsibility. He served as Chaplain Aide, Patrol Leader, Troop Guide, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader and as Troop Order of the Arrow Representative. Going forward he will serve the role of Junior Assistant Scoutmaster.

His Eagle Scout Project at Cool Spring Elementary School provided murals of the U.S. and world maps on the playground as well as four new picnic tables and landscaping in area near the library. The project collected more than $2,100 in donations and provided 187 volunteer hours of service.

Williams is currently serving on staff for the Piedmont Council National Youth Leadership Training at Camp Bud Schiele. He will attend the Southern Region Section Conclave next month, and the National Order of the Arrow Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee, in June, and the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia in July for the High Adventure 50-mile New River Whitewater Experience.

He is a sophomore in the Advanced Placement (AP) Academy at North Iredell High School, where he is a member of the Beta Club, Student Government, and the cross country team. He hopes to pursue a career in cardiology.

Williams completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review and became Troop 363's 38th Eagle Scout on Dec. 20, 2021.

An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held to celebrate his accomplishment with friends and family on Sunday at St. Philip the Apostle Church. He is the son of Thomas and Veronica Williams of Statesville.