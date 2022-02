Through the celebration known as Scout Sunday, members of Troop 363, take a moment to reflect on their faith

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Scout tries his or her best to live by the 12 points of the Scout Law seven days a week, 365 days a year.

But each February, around the time of the Boy Scouts of America’s anniversary, Scouts are asked to pause and pay extra attention to the Scout Law’s 12th point: A Scout is reverent.

Pastor Todd McCullough also recognized Sam Williams for earning his Eagle Scout award.