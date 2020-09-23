Tristin Sigmon appointed United Federal Credit Union mortgage advisor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Federal Credit Union (United) has appointed Tristin Sigmon to the position of mortgage advisor in Statesville.

Sigmon will use her expertise to provide quality real estate lending expertise through financial counseling and product awareness to credit union members regarding their real estate financing needs and generate investment quality mortgage loans.

Sigmon brings 11 years of banking experience to her new role. She pairs her industry knowledge with a passion to help people find the right mortgage option for their new home.

Most recently, Sigmon spent more than a decade as a member service advisor for United.

Sigmon lives in Statesville with her husband and twins. She is active in her church and has acted as nursery director and now teaches AWANA kid’s classes.