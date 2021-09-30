Triplett UMC planning annual barbecue dinner Saturday

Triplett United Methodist Church's annual barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Take-out plates only will be available. Pulled pit-cooked pork barbecue, slaw, sweet potatoes, pickles, roll and pound cake will be served. Plates are $10, and cash or checks will be accepted.
Triplett UMC is at 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville.
For more information, call the church office at 704-663-4619.
