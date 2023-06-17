Editor's Note This is the second story in a series about a trip that Stonestreet, his wife Judy and their Scottish terrier Molly made in 2010.

We approached the Grand Canyon via the north side. Several people asked us if we had been to the South Rim and stated confidently that it had a much better view. That is the rim where the fabled “Skywalk” is now located, where, if you dare, you can walk out over the edge and look down through glass to the desert floor 720 feet below. To get to the South Rim, however, we would have had to drive for hours, and, honestly, neither Judy nor I believed the canyon would look all that much better.

Perhaps we would have had a longer bucket list, but we had a tentative appointment with friends in Russell, Kansas (former home of Sen. Bob Dole [1923-2021]), to keep.

For instance, we both would have liked to have seen the Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming, featured in the 1977 movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” I would have liked to have tossed a baseball in Dyersville, Iowa, where the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. Furthermore, I had a fantasy of sampling a variety of coffees in Seattle, said to be America’s caffeine capital, but I was outvoted on visiting these places on this expedition.

Judy had expressed a desire to drive along the Pacific Coast Highway (the PCH) and possibly see something of San Francisco. Molly did not voice names of any particular places she wanted to see, but was content to have left her scent in more than a dozen states and to have eaten some real ground buffalo meat from a restaurant in Custer, South Dakota. She proudly bragged about these two accomplishments to canine friends when we got back home.

Although we did venture west as far as Nevada, neither of us had a desire to see Las Vegas. Also, we did not go to see the Four Corners Monument where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet — where you can physically stand in four states at the same time — nor did we make a stop in Tombstone, Arizona, where the fabled Gunfight at the O.K. Corral took place on Oct. 26, 1881. The final score there, in case you have forgotten, was: Earps 3, Clantons 0.

From Nevada we were able to see the Rockies in the distance. However, some mysterious recurrent engine warning lights on the Equinox and the accumulative fatigue of driving over 3,000 miles (and having a similar distance to drive back), even when sharing the driving, persuaded us to eventually put our tires on the eastbound lanes of I-40. Altogether, we were 21 days on the road.

Back to the encounter with the buffalo. We had pulled the Equinox over to the side of the highway in Yellowstone and an inquisitive (aroused?) buffalo ambled in our direction. Its hump was higher than the roof of the Equinox. The animal appeared to be about as long as our vehicle. Judy kept telling me to wait until it was just a little closer to make photos. Molly and I thought the beast already close enough and that we should be doing our Richard Petty impersonation. As it was, we had no confrontation nor collision. Thank you, Lord.

Visions of having to call our auto insurance agent from half a continent away danced in my head as I saw the shaggy animal nearing us. My portion of such a long-distance call might have gone like this:

“Hello. O.C. Stonestreet here. We have an auto policy with you. Fine. How are you? Yeah, we’re all right, but we have a claim to make on our auto policy. You see, our Equinox just got hit. No one hurt. No. Not by a car. Not a deer… a buffalo. Yeah, a buffalo, B-U-F-F-A-L-O, like the New York city that gets a ton of snow every winter. No, we’re both fine. Just the car, our Equinox.

“Well, see, we’re out here at Yellowstone. Yeah, the park with “Old Faithful.” We had stopped to take a photo of this buffalo and…”

I don’t expect our local agent gets many buffalo-related accident claims. We could have been the first.

Some free advice: When in Yellowstone, do not attempt to take close-up buffalo photos. We were lucky that it was not rutting season and apparently, the animal was in a good mood that day. You can see more of buffalo, in motion, by watching the 1990 Kevin Costner movie “Dances with Wolves” — one of Molly’s favorite movies — it never fails to impress.

Great movie: great scenery, great photography, great background music, great actors and a great story.